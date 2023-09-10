Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 34,759 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 281.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.0% in the first quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $518.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $540.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

