Head-To-Head Review: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

