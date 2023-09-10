Head-To-Head Review: ECB Bancorp (ECBK) and The Competition

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ECB Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors 73 438 337 4 2.32

Profitability

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 23.50%. Given ECB Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% ECB Bancorp Competitors 16.35% 7.54% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million $2.72 million N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors $155.89 million $36.39 million -3.97

ECB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECB Bancorp peers beat ECB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

