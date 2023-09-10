Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $31.22 billion 1.92 $10.52 billion $7.55 11.09 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.02

This table compares Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 11.19% 12.70% 0.71% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

