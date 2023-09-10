Head to Head Comparison: Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Slate Grocery REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.01% 13.65% 4.70% Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 6 0 2.55 Slate Grocery REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Slate Grocery REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Slate Grocery REIT has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Slate Grocery REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Slate Grocery REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.07 billion 7.41 $385.49 million $4.66 20.95 Slate Grocery REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Slate Grocery REIT.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Slate Grocery REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

