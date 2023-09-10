Head to Head Comparison: Juventus Football Club (JVTSF) & Its Competitors

Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Juventus Football Club to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Juventus Football Club shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Juventus Football Club and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A Juventus Football Club Competitors -20.17% -10.32% -1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Juventus Football Club N/A N/A -18.53 Juventus Football Club Competitors $1.16 billion $26.75 million 12.90

This table compares Juventus Football Club and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Juventus Football Club’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Juventus Football Club. Juventus Football Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Juventus Football Club and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juventus Football Club 0 0 0 0 N/A Juventus Football Club Competitors 95 493 1073 8 2.60

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given Juventus Football Club’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Juventus Football Club has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Juventus Football Club rivals beat Juventus Football Club on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is involved in audiovisual and media rights licensing; operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of additional services to fans; and management of players' registration rights. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. is a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.

