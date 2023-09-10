Head-To-Head Comparison: ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (HHH) versus The Competition

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF 7.72% 3.33% 1.24% ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Competitors 3.61% -1.03% 1.71%

Risk & Volatility

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF $1.61 billion $184.53 million 32.01 ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Competitors $930.13 million $162.64 million 22.32

This table compares ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF 0 0 2 0 3.00 ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Competitors 2932 12522 13268 317 2.38

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 26.51%. Given ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

