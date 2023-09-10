Head-To-Head Comparison: Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) vs. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadiz and Global Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $2.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources $44.73 million 5.90 $5.51 million $0.28 39.00

Global Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadiz and Global Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Global Water Resources has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Given Global Water Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Cadiz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz N/A N/A N/A Global Water Resources 13.67% 10.98% 1.49%

Summary

Global Water Resources beats Cadiz on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

