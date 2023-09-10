Head to Head Comparison: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) and Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and Sagimet Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sagimet Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 660.23%. Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 265.07%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Sagimet Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

58.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Sagimet Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 8.26 -$60.51 million ($2.44) -2.10 Sagimet Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sagimet Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aadi Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Sagimet Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -285.87% -40.72% -35.18% Sagimet Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne. The company is also developing TVB-3567, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of various types of cancers. The company was formerly known as 3-V Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in August 2019. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

