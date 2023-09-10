Head-To-Head Analysis: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $51.08 0.65 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.57 million 1.10 -$4.77 million ($1.75) -3.00

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 980.11% 53.31% 38.44% Medalist Diversified REIT -46.03% -27.09% -5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.47%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

