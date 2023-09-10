Head-To-Head Analysis: Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) versus BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 84.55%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -51.20% -9.87% -8.05% Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 3.58 -$139.80 million ($1.93) -6.91 Semler Scientific $64.65 million 2.77 $14.32 million $2.25 11.62

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats BioLife Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

