HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 18.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $93,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.45.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.