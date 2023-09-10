HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, SVB Securities decreased their target price on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
PepGen Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepGen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepGen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
