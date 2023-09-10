HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SVB Securities decreased their target price on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get PepGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEPG

PepGen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $6.38 on Thursday. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepGen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepGen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.