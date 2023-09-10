Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $424.79

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.79 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.02). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 472.50 ($5.97), with a volume of 7,362 shares.

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 447.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424.62. The stock has a market cap of £153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,071.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider David Anderson purchased 15,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £71,414.50 ($90,192.60). 12.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

