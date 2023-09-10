Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.8 %

HWC opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

