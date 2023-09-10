Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$40.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.44.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

