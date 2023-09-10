Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$40.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$11.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.44.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
