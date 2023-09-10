GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Holdings Cut by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.
GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
