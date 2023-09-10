GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Holdings Cut by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.