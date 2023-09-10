Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.89. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $2,979,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Guess? by 27.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Guess? by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

