Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $83.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,603,000. INCA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $21,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.79%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

