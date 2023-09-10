Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.77

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.77 and traded as low as C$75.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$75.17, with a volume of 44,772 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.15%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

