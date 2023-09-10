Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of GMGI opened at $3.12 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Stories

