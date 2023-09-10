Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 2,100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.07. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.