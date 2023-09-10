Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 398 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $414.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

