Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 338 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $248.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.