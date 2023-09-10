Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.