Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.