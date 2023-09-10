Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

