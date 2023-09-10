Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

