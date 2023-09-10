Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.