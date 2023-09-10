Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes $7.75 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.