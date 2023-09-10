Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.74 and its 200-day moving average is $462.04.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
