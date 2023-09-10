Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.74 and its 200-day moving average is $462.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.