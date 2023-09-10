Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 816 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 496,983 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

