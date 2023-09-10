Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.20. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

