Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 340 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.