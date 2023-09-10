Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,020 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

