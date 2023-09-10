Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,002 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

