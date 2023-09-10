Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 257 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $259.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average of $236.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

