Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

