Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

