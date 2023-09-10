Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 265,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 608,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

