Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

