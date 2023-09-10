Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.87. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.14 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

