Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $738,000 Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,167 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 441,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 365,836 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 255,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

