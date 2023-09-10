Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $725,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

