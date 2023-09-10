Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LAZR

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.