Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

