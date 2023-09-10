Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $453,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 137,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

