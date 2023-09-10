Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $434,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $184.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

