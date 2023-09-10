Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $337,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $298.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day moving average is $295.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

