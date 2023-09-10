Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $100,377,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

